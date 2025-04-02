Charlotte’s Amira Badawi Named AAC Women’s Tennis Player of the Week

Amira Badawi was named American Athletic Conference Women’s Tennis Player of the Week on Tuesday after her undefeated two-match slate helped Charlotte win over Brown and No. 36 Furman last week.

It marks the second consecutive week in which a 49er was given the nod after Ni Xi earned it on March 24. Shona Nakano earned the conference’s weekly honor on March 4 to up Charlotte’s season total to three as part of a 16-3 start that elevated it to No. 40 in the latest ITA Team Rankings.

Badawi paired with Yelyzaveta Chainykova for the first time this season against Brown. The pair captured a 6-3 win at No. 3 before the former added a 6-4, 6-4 singles win from the No. 2 slot to help the 49ers win their fourth match against an Ivy League opponent in as many tries.

She kept the momentum going with her usual partner, Sara Suchankova, from the top doubles spot against No. 36 Furman in a 6-2 win. The duo is second on the team with an 11-4 mark alongside Badawi’s 10-1 tally in individual play, including a 7-0 record at No. 4 to help Charlotte to a perfect, 15-0 record from the slot this spring.

