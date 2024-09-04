Lynn Nottage’s “Clyde’s” At Central Piedmont New Theater Sep 13-15

New Theater

From 13 Sep 2024

7:30PM

“Critic’s Pick. (A) delightful new play. Though it’s still about dark things, including prison, drugs, homelessness and poverty, it somehow turns them into bright comedy.” THE NEW YORK TIMES

“(Nottage) fuses her storytelling once again to a social issue desperately in need of illumination… (a) highly entertaining comedy of kitchen nightmares.” THE WASHINGTON POST

“The characters that Nottage creates are vivid and just as enticing as the food, making you want to follow their stories when they leave the stage. This show is raucous, bawdy and full of surprises.” CHICAGO SUN-TIMES

“…a poignant story about worker solidarity and the meaning of second chances, loaded with laugh-out-loud funny jokes.” THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER

SHOW TIMES

13 Sep 2024

7:30PM

14 Sep 2024

2:30PM

14 Sep 2024

7:30PM

15 Sep 2024

3:00PM

