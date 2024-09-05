Charlotte’s TV Commercial Makes Its National Debut

UNC Charlotte’s 2024-25 television commercial had its national debut during the 49ers’ football game against James Madison Saturday, Aug. 31.

The 30-second commercial, “Great Things are Happening,” showcases the University’s rise as a top 100 public research university.

The spot, developed in-house by University Communications, will air during halftime of football games this season and is part of a messaging platform that highlights Charlotte as one of the nation’s great public research universities.

More than 100 Charlotte students, faculty and staff participated in the filming.

“It was exciting to see the commercial come together this summer,” said Jennifer Ames Stuart, associate vice chancellor for the Office of University Communications. “With Charlotte projected to earn the top research classification, Carnegie R1, early next year, and our historic rise in national rankings, we want to make a bold statement this year. We’re also appreciative to the students who let us showcase their talents.”

This year’s football schedule includes in-state rivals UNC on Sept. 7 and East Carolina on Oct. 5. Conference play begins Sept. 28 against Rice.

In the inaugural season last year with the American Athletic Conference, the Charlotte 49ers won five conference titles and earned their highest finish in the Learfield Directors’ Cup.

