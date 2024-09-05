NC Economic Forecast From Charlotte Belk College Of Business

Thu, Sep 05, 2024 | 11am to 1pm

Dubois Center at UNC Charlotte Center City

320 East Ninth Street, Charlotte, NC 28202

Networking – Connections – Industry Knowledge – Professional Relationships

Meet up and engage with colleagues, industry professionals and friends in the Charlotte business community this quarter! Join us for networking, lunch and a quarterly forecast on interest rates, the stock market and what Charlotte business owners can expect for Q4.

Will interest rates be cut? Should you hire, invest or buy a house soon? UNC Charlotte economist Dr. John Connaughton’s quarterly North Carolina Economic Forecast has provided invaluable economic data for the state since 1981.

The hybrid event is free and open to the public. You must register in advance to receive the Zoom event information.

