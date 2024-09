Fri, Sep 06, 2024 | 10am to 11:30am

Friday, 212

9209 Mary Alexander Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

Join the first fall Economics Seminar on Friday, Sept. 6. Angela Cools, assistant professor of economics at Davidson College, will present on “Faith and Philanthropy: Megachurch Scandals and Charitable Giving.” Cools’ research and teaching are concentrated in the fields of labor economics, family economics and economics of religion.

