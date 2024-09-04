Central Piedmont Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Join Central Piedmont’s Counseling Services and Student Engagement for a special event where art and mental health unite in celebration of culture and self-expression. This is a wonderful opportunity to honor Hispanic Heritage Month and explore the intersection of creativity and well-being.

Event Details:

Mon., Sept. 23

Noon – 2 p.m.

Harper IV Building, Room 102

Central Campus

Thurs., Sept. 26

Noon–2 p.m.

Parr Center, Rooms 0060 and 0070

All are welcome to attend and contribute to this vibrant expression of heritage and well-being! Don’t miss out on this unique celebration that brings together culture, art, and mental health.

