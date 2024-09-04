Charlotte’s Jaedon Richardson And Filip Jauk Earn AAC Honors

For their goals scored in the 2-2 draw against #7 Syracuse on the road last week, Jaedon Richardson has been named American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Week, and senior forward Filip Jauk was selected as an AAC Honorable Mention selection, as announced by the league Monday afternoon.

Richardson, a freshman from Mamaroneck, N.Y., scored his first collegiate goal in the 44th minute to give Charlotte a 2-1 lead entering halftime. The 5-foot-11 forward made the Orange pay dearly for an errant touch in their back half as he turned on the burners and delivered a first-touch shot into the back of the net, past the Syracuse keeper.

“It felt great to score my first collegiate goal… Having my parents in the crowd, my grandma, all my cousins, it was an amazing moment that I’ll remember forever,” said the freshman.

Jauk earned himself an Honorable Mention from the conference after scoring a goal in the 12th minute against Syracuse. The 6-foot-5 forward tapped in the goal past the Syracuse keeper, easily capitalizing on the Andreas Evangelou shot that was saved.

The senior from Maribor, Slovenia has scored in both games this season.

Richardson and Jauk, along with the rest of the Niners (1-0-1) are in action tonight against Furman (2-0-1). Charlotte and the Paladins face off at 7 p.m. at Transamerica Field.

