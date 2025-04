Feeling a little isolated or just looking to meet new people? Central Piedmont has the perfect opportunity for you. Come join in for some fun get-to-know-you games and friendship bracelet making.

Tuesday, April 22

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Harper Campus, Harper IV, Room 102

Thursday, April 24

10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Harris Campus, Harris 1, Lobby

Don’t miss out. Build friendships, share smiles, and have a great time together.

