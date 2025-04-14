“She Kills Monsters” Fantasy At Central Piedmont Parr Center

Get ready for an epic journey of grief, growth, and geekdom in She Kills Monsters by Qui Nguyen, presented by Central Piedmont Theatre at the Parr Center Theater on Central Campus.

About the Show:

When Agnes Evans discovers her late sister Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook, she’s thrust into a fantastical world of adventure—filled with ogres, fairies, sword fights, and 90s nostalgia. This dramatic comedy is both hilarious and heartfelt, celebrating the warrior within and the power of imagination.

Showtimes:

Friday, April 25, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 26, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 27, 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 1, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 2, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 3, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 4, 2:30 p.m.

Buy tickets now

Thursday BOGO Special!

Buy-One-Get-One-Free for adult tickets on Thursday shows—use the password: D&D

Central Piedmont Students:

FREE admission at the door with a current student ID!

Don’t miss this action-packed, emotionally charged celebration of identity, sisterhood, and fantasy!

MORE >>>