The Central Piedmont Community College Center for Global Engagement is pleased to offer Central Piedmont students the opportunity to attend the World Affairs Council (WACC) Speaker Series Luncheons for March 2025.

There are a limited number of free tickets available for these luncheons. Registration through the Center for Global Engagement is required. After registering, the Center for Global Engagement will contact you via [email protected] by the specified date to confirm if a seat is available for you. If selected, you must reply to confirm your attendance to secure your spot.

Upcoming March Luncheon Opportunities:

March 5 – WACC Global Sports Series: “Charlotte is a Soccer City”

Speakers: Zoran Krneta, General Manager at Charlotte FC, and Dean Smith, Head Coach at Charlotte FC

Time: 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

More Info on this Series (Limited to 8 seats)

March 12 – International Women’s Day: “Women and Wealth”

Keynote Speaker: Naima Judge, Managing Director and Market Investment Executive, Bank of America Private Bank

Time: 4:30– 6:30 p.m.

More Info on this Series (Limited to 3 seats; notification by March 7)

March 13, 2025 – “Women, Power, and Progress: The History of Women’s Rights and the Ongoing Quest for Equality”

Time: 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

More Info on this Series (Limited to 8 seats; notification by March 7)

REGISTER FOR MARCH LUNCHEONS

Register once to be considered for any of the March luncheon opportunities. You will be contacted via email if a seat is available for you.

Don’t miss out on these exclusive opportunities to engage with global issues, leaders, and conversations—right here in Charlotte!

