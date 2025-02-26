Queens University Welcomes Back Amber Perrell Slack

Queens University of Charlotte is pleased to announce the appointment of Amber Perrell Slack, Ed.D. as its new vice president for student affairs and dean of students, effective March 17. Slack brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the university, having previously served at Queens for over 15 years, most recently as associate dean of students for residence life and housing.

We are eager to welcome Dr. Slack back to Queens University,” said Dan Lugo, president of Queens University. “I am confident that her leadership, vision, and passion for student success will greatly benefit our campus community.”

Slack returns to Queens from Winthrop University, where she currently serves as associate vice president of student affairs and dean of students. Her responsibilities at Winthrop include oversight of the Dean of Students Office, Residence Life, the Office of Accessibility, and New Student and Family Programs. Her accomplishments at Winthrop include restructuring the academic misconduct processes, leading the campus response to AI in coursework, and developing a system for non-academic complaints.

Prior to Winthrop, Slack served as dean of students at Johnson & Wales University’s Charlotte campus. During her tenure there, she successfully led the campus through the COVID-19 pandemic, developing and implementing critical safety protocols. She also spearheaded the creation of the university’s first on-campus food pantry to combat student food insecurity, championed the development of a first-year seminar course, and forged strong connections with academic affairs to enhance student retention.

“I am thrilled to be returning to the Queens community and look forward to working closely with new and familiar faces. Most importantly, I’m excited to work alongside students, helping them thrive academically and personally,” said Slack. “I can’t wait to participate in Queens’ traditions and contribute to the success of our new initiatives and programs.”



Slack is actively engaged in the community, serving as a board member and board chair for Safe Passage, Inc. in Rock Hill, South Carolina, and is a member of the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators. She holds a Master of Education from Campbell University and a Doctor of Education from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

MORE >>>