Victoria Christopher Murray Shares Insights At Charlotte Atkins Library

Thursday, March 6, 5:00 – 7:00 PM, Halton Reading Room (Register)

Join in for an engaging and inspiring talk with the New York Times Best Selling author, Victoria Christopher Murray. Known for her compelling storytelling through the lens of the past, Murray will discuss her latest works, share insights into her writing process, and reflect on her journey as one of the leading voices in contemporary fiction.

Don’t miss this opportunity to hear directly from the author of bestselling novels like “The Personal Librarian” and “The Ex-Whisperer.” Bring your questions and join us for a lively conversation!

In partnership with The Society, Incorporated Supporting the Arts, Greater Charlotte Chapter. There will be time for Q&A and book signing at the end of the program.

MORE >>>