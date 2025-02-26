Charlotte Celebrates International Women’s Day (IWD) March 11

Each year, the UNC Charlotte Office of International Programs cordially invites members of the UNC Charlotte campus community to celebrate International Women’s Day (IWD) on a date in March.

International Women’s Day is a global day celebrating the achievements at UNC Charlotte, specifically promoting individuals who work toward international collaboration and understanding.

The first International Women’s Day occurred in 1911, supported by over one million people. Today, IWD belongs to all groups collectively everywhere. IWD is not country, group or organization specific.

The 2025 UNC Charlotte International Women’s Day in person celebration will take place on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The IWD celebration will recognize individuals involved in fostering international understanding and collaboration, nominated by their peers.

You are invited to nominate someone who has made an impact locally or globally to be recognized and celebrated on this special day.

REGISTRATION

To register for the event please submit the registration form for the International Women’s Day Celebration on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 in the Lucas Room at 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. The registration form closes on March 7, 2025.

NOMINATION ELIGIBILITY AND CRITERIA

Eligibility

Any UNC Charlotte student, staff, faculty member or alum may be nominated or self-nominate

Nominees may be a citizen of any country

Nominees must demonstrate an interest in advocating for international collaboration and understanding.

Nominees should not have been previously recognized at International Women’s Day at UNC Charlotte within the past 3 years (List of previous recipients is on the OIP website.) After 3 years, a previous recipient may be nominated for a different contribution (view listing of previously nominated individuals)

Criteria

Contribution to international understanding and collaboration. Please explain how the studies, work, or action relates to advocating for international understanding and collaboration.

The purpose of this celebration and these nominations is to acknowledge that the UNC Charlotte community is filled with individuals who embody the richness of internationalism and we would like to recognize them for their contributions to UNC Charlotte and the world.

