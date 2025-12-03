Mecklenburg County Declares December 2 JCSU CIAA Champions Day

Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners declared December 2 JCSU CIAA Champions Day. In a powerful ceremony at the Government Center, Chair Mark Jerrell read the proclamation designed to honor the Johnson C. Smith University Football Team, the 2025 CIAA Champions.

He called the players, coaching staff and administrators by name, one-by-one, in an emotional moment of recognition. Each member of the Board of Commissioners offered words of gratitude and praise for the Golden Bulls.

JCSU President Dr. Valerie Kinloch ’96, Director of Athletics, Dr. Denisha Hendricks, and Head Coach Maurice Flowers ’96 offered remarks of appreciation —saluting a team whose commitment to scholarship, leadership, and athletic excellence has inspired the entire community.

MORE >>>