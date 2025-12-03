South Charlotte Ballet Company Presents “Short and Suite” Nutcracker At Central Piedmont

Parr Center, Theater

SHOW TIMES

6 Dec 2025

1 p.m.

6 Dec 2025

4 p.m.

Bring the whole family for an abridged version of the holiday classic! Follow Clara from an evening of wacky antics with Uncle Drosselmeyer through an unexpected journey into the Land of Sweets. In collaboration with Move Studio Charlotte, South Charlotte Ballet Company‘s “Short and Suite” Nutcracker delivers classic Nutcracker characters with a shorter run time and a focus on crowd favorites.

