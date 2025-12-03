Charlotte’s Construction Management Program’s Intense Training Prepared Nick Dietterich For Real-World Stress

Nick Dietterich knows the difference between the easy road and the tough, and as a December 2025 graduate of the construction management program, he has clearly defined which of those he prefers to take.

Figuring it out

Dietterich’s educational journey began with the establishment of a financially sound foundation slab — an associate’s degree in civil technology from Sandhills Community College. Establishing this strong base, however, was not initially a part of his blueprint.

“Truthfully, when I graduated high school, I did not know what I wanted to do, and I wasn’t even sure if I was going to college,” Dietterich revealed. “I had been working, it was during COVID and I was making pretty decent money. And then I was like, ‘Well, I don’t always just want to break my back, right?”

The community college experience became a highly advantageous start that allowed him to “figure out what I wanted to do. While the civil tech design side was interesting, I’m definitely more geared towards being outside and helping facilitate work,” he realized. This self-discovery phase solidified his determination to obtain a bachelor’s degree in North Carolina’s largest city, not a simple decision for most 20-year olds.

Big decision for the big city

For this dedicated student, choosing Charlotte was a strategic decision, influenced by his community college advisors who knew the University offered a program specializing in commercial construction.

“It was the only school I applied for when I left community college,” said Deitterich. “There’s other programs in the state, but for me, I really wanted to get into commercial work, so it was all or none for Charlotte.”

Meeting a master and mentor

Charlotte’s construction management program, housed in the Smith Building on main campus, provided intense training, with dedicated faculty acting almost as construction engineers for Dietterich’s life plan, ensuring he would be ready for real-world stress.

In particular, the new graduate praises the accessibility and impact of Wayne Goff, construction management program director, who has decades of industry experience. Goff’s demanding workload for students ensures they understand the necessary strengths needed for job progression and site development.

Reflecting on this essential preparation, Dietterich affirmed, “Professor Goff made it where we can succeed, even though we had to struggle. He wouldn’t let us take the easy road.”

Beyond the classroom

The program’s niche focus and small class sizes provide the vital professor-student connection necessary to master complex details. As Dietterich explained, “It doesn’t feel like a school with 30,000 people, right? I could drop into Goff’s office after class and we’d go through things that we learned that day. You get to really sit down and just figure it out. I know if I ever need anything post-grad, I could call him, and he would be able to help me out. That’s probably been, honestly, my favorite part — that one-on-one connection.”

In addition to studying on-campus, Dietterich spent two years learning on-site, actively integrating the critical internal systems — plumbing, electrical and scheduling — by interning and working part time with a company.

“I do what the job needs, whether that means I get in an excavator and dig a trench for the electrician, or go through and set man doors,” he said. In his internship, he also assisted the superintendent, checked quality, ensured partner companies were working to specifications and more.

Dietterich used the academic rigor, reliable mentorship and on-site experience to achieve stellar performance in the program. Meanwhile, he earned scholarships from the Construction Financial Management Association and the Construction Management Department Industry Advisory Board and landed in the top three in his graduating class.

Doing what it takes in the real world

In January 2026, the new graduate will step directly into his full-time role as a project engineer at Poettker Construction, overseeing quality, safety, scheduling and the crucial financial management needed to keep projects on target.

“I like the fact that I’m not just going to do one task,” Dietterich said. “I’m here to do what it takes.”

Thanks to rigorous roads and strong connections, he is well prepared.

