Miles Fowler To Lead Queens University Triathlon Programs

Miles Fowler has been named Queens University of Charlotte Director of Triathlon, Cherie Swarthout , Queens director of athletics, announced today. Fowler takes lead of the three programs after serving as the head men’s and women’s club triathlon coach since 2022.



“We are entering our 12th season with men’s and women’s triathlon as sponsored sports, and Miles has been a part of 10 of those seasons,” Swarthout said. “We immediately knew that he was the right person to step into this role and continue to build upon the legacy left by Sonni Dyer. Miles knows the program through and through, having started his career at Queens as a student-athlete on the men’s team. Our club teams have experienced a tremendous amount of success in their last three seasons under his leadership, and we look forward to seeing all three programs flourish in this new era.”



Fowler was promoted to head coach of the club programs ahead of the 2022-23 season after serving as assistant triathlon coach for two seasons. As head coach of the club programs, Fowler led the Royals to three consecutive USAT Collegiate Club Combined National Championships and a pair of men’s national titles. Additionally, he had a hand in the 2022 combined and men’s triathlon national championships as an assistant coach. The Royals have also won four mixed team relay championships with Fowler on staff.



“I am extremely honored, humbled, and excited to step into the role of director of triathlon,” said Fowler. “It is a privilege to lead a program with such a rich legacy, and I am committed to honoring that history while continuing to push our culture and performance forward. I am eternally grateful to former director Sonni Dyer for his mentorship, friendship, and the foundation he built that has elevated Queens triathlon to national prominence.”



Dyer’s legacy at Queens includes a total of 15 national team championships. As a student-athlete, Fowler was a part of the team that secured the first men’s collegiate club title in 2019. That same season, the Royals won their first of five consecutive USAT Collegiate Club Combined Championships. Fowler was named a USAT All-American at the culmination of the season. His senior season was cut short due to COVID-19, and Fowler began his coaching career when restrictions were lifted.



“I also extend a heartfelt thank you to Queens Director of Athletics Cherie Swarthout for this opportunity, Leah Brackett , assistant athletic director for sport administration/director of campus recreation, for her daily leadership, my family for always believing in me, and my beautiful fiancé for her unwavering love and support,” Fowler added.



The Royals’ NCAA women’s triathlon season is set to begin on August 29 at ETSU.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Be sure to follow the Royals triathlon team on Facebook, X, and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest news surrounding the team. Fans are also encouraged to follow Queens Athletics to stay updated on all the Royals sports teams in action by searching @QueensAthletics on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

MORE >>>