Thursday, August 7, 2025
Latest:
Collegiate Standard
Central Piedmont Community CollegeNews

Sample International Dishes Free At Central Piedmont Line Cooking Class

CStandard

Central Piedmont’s culinary students are serving up international dishes during the Line Cooking Class (a.k.a. the Food Truck Class) — and you’re invited to sample the goods for free!

Led by: Instructor A. Cooper

Location: In front of the North Classroom Building, Central Campus
Time: 5:30–6:30 p.m. (or until samples run out!)

Sample Days:

Tue., Aug. 12 & Thu., Aug. 14
Tue., Aug. 19 & Thu., Aug. 21
Tue., Aug. 26 & Thu., Aug. 28
Wed., Sept. 3

What to Expect:

A rotating menu inspired by global cuisines
Dishes from breakfast to dinner
Student-made, chef-approved samples
Real-time cooking & service experience

Why It Matters:

Your participation gives culinary students hands-on experience in prepping, cooking to order, and managing food service — from prep to plate.

Come hungry, leave inspired — and support your fellow Central Piedmont students one bite at a time.

MORE >>>