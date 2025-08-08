Sample International Dishes Free At Central Piedmont Line Cooking Class
Central Piedmont’s culinary students are serving up international dishes during the Line Cooking Class (a.k.a. the Food Truck Class) — and you’re invited to sample the goods for free!
Led by: Instructor A. Cooper
Location: In front of the North Classroom Building, Central Campus
Time: 5:30–6:30 p.m. (or until samples run out!)
Sample Days:
Tue., Aug. 12 & Thu., Aug. 14
Tue., Aug. 19 & Thu., Aug. 21
Tue., Aug. 26 & Thu., Aug. 28
Wed., Sept. 3
What to Expect:
A rotating menu inspired by global cuisines
Dishes from breakfast to dinner
Student-made, chef-approved samples
Real-time cooking & service experience
Why It Matters:
Your participation gives culinary students hands-on experience in prepping, cooking to order, and managing food service — from prep to plate.
Come hungry, leave inspired — and support your fellow Central Piedmont students one bite at a time.