Sample International Dishes Free At Central Piedmont Line Cooking Class

Central Piedmont’s culinary students are serving up international dishes during the Line Cooking Class (a.k.a. the Food Truck Class) — and you’re invited to sample the goods for free!

Led by: Instructor A. Cooper

Location: In front of the North Classroom Building, Central Campus

Time: 5:30–6:30 p.m. (or until samples run out!)

Sample Days:

Tue., Aug. 12 & Thu., Aug. 14

Tue., Aug. 19 & Thu., Aug. 21

Tue., Aug. 26 & Thu., Aug. 28

Wed., Sept. 3

What to Expect:

A rotating menu inspired by global cuisines

Dishes from breakfast to dinner

Student-made, chef-approved samples

Real-time cooking & service experience

Why It Matters:

Your participation gives culinary students hands-on experience in prepping, cooking to order, and managing food service — from prep to plate.

Come hungry, leave inspired — and support your fellow Central Piedmont students one bite at a time.

