Charlotte Coach Aaron Fearne Brings In International Standout

Charlotte Men’s Basketball Head Coach Aaron Fearne announced the addition of Raúl Villar to the team’s recruiting class for the upcoming season on Thursday.

He comes to the Queen City on the heels of a standout run through the European Basketball Championship (Eurobasket). As a captain, he led Spain’s U18 squad to a title-game win over France, headlined by a game-winning assist to cap an eight-point comeback in the final minute. The guard preceded it with 20 points in a semifinal win over Italy.

The 17-year-old played for FC Barcelona Regal U18, one of the world’s top clubs, in the Spanish Liga ACB and the EuroLeague. The organization has also helped mold NBA first-round picks, including Pau Gasol (No. 3 overall in 2001, NBA Hall of Fame inductee), Mario Hezonja (No. 5 overall in 2015), and Leandro Bolmaro (No. 23 overall in 2020).

“Raúl brings a lot of high-level experience and playmaking for a player who’s still ascending in his development,” Fearne said. “He played in one of the best international leagues, was a captain for his championship Eurobasket team, and he’ll bring a lot of different skills to the floor.”

