NCCC Boost Program Helps Central Piedmont Students Finish Faster And Spend Less

Graduation just got closer (and less expensive!) thanks to the NC Community Colleges’ Boost Program — an accelerated college-to-career track designed to help you finish school faster, spend less, and start earning sooner.

Why it matters:

Boost removes barriers so you can graduate with less debt, less stress, and more support.

What you get:

Lower tuition – cut down your college expenses

Free or reduced-cost textbooks – we’ll cover some or all your book costs

$200 stipend every two months – just for meeting program milestones

Dedicated success coach – stay on track and graduate with confidence

Extra perks to keep you motivated

Who’s eligible?

NC residents who qualify for in-state tuition

Students receiving a Pell Grant or Next NC Scholarship

Completed 24 or fewer credits in current program

Enrolled in an eligible program of study

Ready to level up?

Save money, move faster, and launch your career with Boost.

Learn more + fill out the Student Interest Form today

