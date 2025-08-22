NCCC Boost Program Helps Central Piedmont Students Finish Faster And Spend Less
Graduation just got closer (and less expensive!) thanks to the NC Community Colleges’ Boost Program — an accelerated college-to-career track designed to help you finish school faster, spend less, and start earning sooner.
Why it matters:
Boost removes barriers so you can graduate with less debt, less stress, and more support.
What you get:
- Lower tuition – cut down your college expenses
- Free or reduced-cost textbooks – we’ll cover some or all your book costs
- $200 stipend every two months – just for meeting program milestones
- Dedicated success coach – stay on track and graduate with confidence
- Extra perks to keep you motivated
Who’s eligible?
- NC residents who qualify for in-state tuition
- Students receiving a Pell Grant or Next NC Scholarship
- Completed 24 or fewer credits in current program
- Enrolled in an eligible program of study
Ready to level up?
Save money, move faster, and launch your career with Boost.
Learn more + fill out the Student Interest Form today