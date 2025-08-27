New Student Group Applications Open At Central Piedmont

Got a passion, idea, or interest that’s not yet on campus? Now is your time to bring it to life. The New Student Group Application is officially open at Central Piedmont.

Whether you are:

Building community

Advocating for a cause

Creating space for fun and connection

…you’ll have full support to get started!

What to know:

Applications are open now through Mar. 2026

Apply here

What’s next:

Once you apply, a member of the Student Government Association (SGA) will reach out to:

Schedule an official hearing

Review your proposal

Guide you through the next steps

Turn your idea into a student group where others can connect, collaborate, and thrive

