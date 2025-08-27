New Student Group Applications Open At Central Piedmont
Got a passion, idea, or interest that’s not yet on campus? Now is your time to bring it to life. The New Student Group Application is officially open at Central Piedmont.
Whether you are:
- Building community
- Advocating for a cause
- Creating space for fun and connection
- …you’ll have full support to get started!
What to know:
Applications are open now through Mar. 2026
Apply here
What’s next:
Once you apply, a member of the Student Government Association (SGA) will reach out to:
- Schedule an official hearing
- Review your proposal
- Guide you through the next steps
- Turn your idea into a student group where others can connect, collaborate, and thrive