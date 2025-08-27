Wednesday, August 27, 2025
Latest:
Collegiate Standard
Central Piedmont Community CollegeLifestyle

New Student Group Applications Open At Central Piedmont

CStandard

Got a passion, idea, or interest that’s not yet on campus? Now is your time to bring it to life. The New Student Group Application is officially open at Central Piedmont.

Whether you are:

  • Building community
  • Advocating for a cause
  • Creating space for fun and connection
  • …you’ll have full support to get started!

What to know:

Applications are open now through Mar. 2026
 Apply here 

What’s next:
Once you apply, a member of the Student Government Association (SGA) will reach out to:

  • Schedule an official hearing
  • Review your proposal
  • Guide you through the next steps
  • Turn your idea into a student group where others can connect, collaborate, and thrive

MORE >>>