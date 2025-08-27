New Art Exhibitions Open Across Central Piedmont
Central Piedmont is showcasing a fresh wave of creativity this fall, with four unique exhibitions now open to the campus community. From thought-provoking history to Charlotte-inspired sketches, there’s something for everyone to explore.
What’s new:
Levine Campus – Terri Yacovelli Exhibition
- A series of encaustic paintings that reimagine landscapes as fluid, internal spaces shaped by memory, perception, and emotion.
- Expect abstraction, layered textures, and bold color that invite contemplation.
Central Campus, Dove Gallery: “The Unscene South” by Charles Eady
- A powerful exploration of Black life in the Antebellum South.
- Challenges traditional narratives and offers fresh perspectives on history.
Central Campus, North Classroom: “A Love Letter from Charlotte” by Mike Daikubara
- Features 60 on-location sketches capturing Charlotte’s landmarks, hidden corners, and evolving cityscape.
- Daikubara, an artist and educator, has been sketching daily since 2000.
Levine Campus – New 3D Art Exhibition Open
- A collaborative 3D art exhibition, featuring work from Jackie Radford and Patricia Raible, exploring the book form as artistic expression.
- Investigates how structure influences content and vice versa, blending words, visuals, and materials.
Why it matters: ️ These exhibitions highlight both local talent and broader cultural narratives, giving students, faculty, and the community a chance to engage with art that sparks reflection, dialogue, and inspiration.
Be sure to stop by the galleries this semester and experience the creativity happening right here on campus.