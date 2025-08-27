Wednesday, August 27, 2025
New Art Exhibitions Open Across Central Piedmont

Central Piedmont is showcasing a fresh wave of creativity this fall, with four unique exhibitions now open to the campus community. From thought-provoking history to Charlotte-inspired sketches, there’s something for everyone to explore. 

What’s new: 

Levine Campus – Terri Yacovelli Exhibition 

  • A series of encaustic paintings that reimagine landscapes as fluid, internal spaces shaped by memory, perception, and emotion. 
  • Expect abstraction, layered textures, and bold color that invite contemplation. 

Central Campus, Dove Gallery: “The Unscene South” by Charles Eady 

  • A powerful exploration of Black life in the Antebellum South. 
  • Challenges traditional narratives and offers fresh perspectives on history. 

Central Campus, North Classroom: “A Love Letter from Charlotte” by Mike Daikubara 

  • Features 60 on-location sketches capturing Charlotte’s landmarks, hidden corners, and evolving cityscape. 
  • Daikubara, an artist and educator, has been sketching daily since 2000. 

Levine Campus – New 3D Art Exhibition Open 

  • A collaborative 3D art exhibition, featuring work from Jackie Radford and Patricia Raible, exploring the book form as artistic expression. 
  • Investigates how structure influences content and vice versa, blending words, visuals, and materials. 

Why it matters: ️ These exhibitions highlight both local talent and broader cultural narratives, giving students, faculty, and the community a chance to engage with art that sparks reflection, dialogue, and inspiration. 

Be sure to stop by the galleries this semester and experience the creativity happening right here on campus.

