New Art Exhibitions Open Across Central Piedmont

Central Piedmont is showcasing a fresh wave of creativity this fall, with four unique exhibitions now open to the campus community. From thought-provoking history to Charlotte-inspired sketches, there’s something for everyone to explore.

What’s new:

Levine Campus – Terri Yacovelli Exhibition

A series of encaustic paintings that reimagine landscapes as fluid, internal spaces shaped by memory, perception, and emotion.

Expect abstraction, layered textures, and bold color that invite contemplation.

Central Campus, Dove Gallery: “The Unscene South” by Charles Eady

A powerful exploration of Black life in the Antebellum South.

Challenges traditional narratives and offers fresh perspectives on history.

Central Campus, North Classroom: “A Love Letter from Charlotte” by Mike Daikubara

Features 60 on-location sketches capturing Charlotte’s landmarks, hidden corners, and evolving cityscape.

Daikubara, an artist and educator, has been sketching daily since 2000.

Levine Campus – New 3D Art Exhibition Open

A collaborative 3D art exhibition, featuring work from Jackie Radford and Patricia Raible, exploring the book form as artistic expression.

Investigates how structure influences content and vice versa, blending words, visuals, and materials.

Why it matters: ️ These exhibitions highlight both local talent and broader cultural narratives, giving students, faculty, and the community a chance to engage with art that sparks reflection, dialogue, and inspiration.

Be sure to stop by the galleries this semester and experience the creativity happening right here on campus.

