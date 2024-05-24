Ndianor Gbandala From Liberia Speaks At Central Piedmont 2024 Graduation

Ndianor Gbandala, an international student from Monrovia, Liberia, not only excelled as a Medical Laboratory Technology student at Central Piedmont Community College but was also one of the May ’24 graduation speakers. Her journey to Central Piedmont began with her search for a welcoming atmosphere and a convenient downtown Charlotte location, which offered easy access to essential services and a supportive community where international students can thrive and feel at home.

A Passion Ignited by Science

Inspired by her father’s career in pharmacy, Ndianor’s passion for the sciences was further fueled by a microbiology class at Central Piedmont. This experience guided her toward a degree in Medical Laboratory Technology. “The role of laboratory professionals in healthcare drew me in; I saw a way to directly impact patient outcomes through science,” she notes.

A Transformative Experience

Ndianor’s time at Central Piedmont has been nothing short of transformative. She values the supportive learning environment, the mentorship from dedicated faculty, and the friendships that have nurtured her both personally and professionally. “The combination of a supportive community, enriching experiences, and quality education has made my time at Central Piedmont truly rewarding,” she shares.

Looking Ahead: Goals and Aspirations

With her degree in hand, Ndianor aims to become a Medical Laboratory Technician in a hospital setting, where she can contribute to diagnosing and treating diseases. She is also committed to furthering her education and advancing in her field. Her advice to future students? “Embrace every learning opportunity, seek help when needed, and always be open to new experiences. Central Piedmont provides a platform for growth and self-discovery; use it well.”

Preparing to Inspire

Ndianor reflected on her academic and personal growth at Central Piedmont as she prepared to address her peers at the 10 a.m. graduation commencement: “This college has not only helped me fine-tune my career path but also equipped me with the confidence to face future challenges in healthcare.” Her story highlights the impact of dedication to education and active community engagement.

