Charlotte SAMC Wins 5 Design Awards

Student Affairs Marketing and Communications (SAMC) received two first-place awards and three second-place awards in this year’s ACUI Steal This Idea annual marketing and design competition.

ACUI is the professional home to thousands of campus community builders around the world, primarily focused on the work of those within the college unions and student activities field. The Steal This Idea competition includes categories for professional and student work.

Digital Campaigns (Professional):

First Place: Serial Bar; Denis Vargas, assistant director for creative services, SAMC

Logo/Brand Identity (Student)

First Place: Run the Ball Logo Design; Nancy Lor ’23, former student graphic designer, SAMC

Multi-Page Publications

Second Place: Student Affairs Annual Report; Benjamin Moten, assistant director for creative services, SAMC

Posters (Student)

Second Place: Popp Martin Student Union Art Gallery Posters; Nancy Lor, former student graphic designer, SAMC

T-Shirts (Professional)

Second Place: Tee Trade Up Shirt; Maxwell Hofmann, assistant director for creative services, SAMC

MORE >>>