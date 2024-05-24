Mett The Charlotte Bell Ringers Of The 2024 Spring Commencement

By WYATT CROSHER

Kenan Moore, Anvi Tirunagari, Sasha Shembur and Unique Kumtap were chosen as the bell ringers for UNC Charlotte’s 2024 Spring Commencement, taking place on Friday, May 10 and Saturday, May 11.

The bell ringer performs the longstanding tradition of ringing the Charlotte “victory bell”, which was gifted to Ms. Bonnie Cone in 1961 when Charlotte College moved from its old site at Central High School to the current UNC Charlotte location. Students chosen as bell ringers have demonstrated exemplary 49er spirit within organizations, volunteerism and/or service to others.

Kenan Moore

Moore is a marketing major in the Belk College of Business with a minor in Africana studies.

Within his first year at the University, Moore joined Students Achieving First-Year Excellence (SAFE) and the University Transition Opportunities Program (UTOP) before also becoming a part of the National Association of Black Accountants, the National Society of Collegiate Scholars (NSCS) and the National Society of Leadership and Success (NSLS).

Moore eventually joined the Black Student Union, was elected as a senator for the Student Government Association (SGA) and became president of the Zeta Delta chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Incorporated. Moore also created the Black Organization Alliance Board, which earned a Best New Organization honor at Charlotte’s Student Organizations Showcase.

With all of these accolades, Moore was named as Charlotte’s third-ever Golden Niner this past October. In his bell ringer application, Moore said it would be an honor to represent the University at commencement.

“I am immensely grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the University’s progress and proud to call UNC Charlotte my home,” Moore wrote. “I am committed to representing the values and spirit of our University with enthusiasm and pride, and I am eager to contribute to the memorable experience of graduation day amongst my fellow graduates.”

Anvi Tirunagari

Tirunagari is graduating from the College of Computing and Informatics with a data science major and a minor in public health.

In her time at Charlotte, Tirunagari has worked significantly within Student Involvement, both as an ambassador for the department and through SGA, where she has been the Attorney General and Publicity and Outreach Chair of the association. She’s also been a resident advisor (RA) and a Niner Aux Guide while at the University.

Tirunagari is president of Delta Phi Lambda Sorority Inc. at Charlotte, and vice president of Girls Who Code, where she’s helped provide those interested in tech a space to meet and collaborate.

Tirunagari wrote in her application that she’s been motivated to get involved on campus as a way to display her University spirit.

“To me, being a Niner is not just about attending UNC Charlotte; it’s a commitment, a way of life, and a set of values that define who I am as a member of this vibrant academic community,” Tirunagari said. “It goes far beyond the campus, classes and textbooks. It encompasses a profound sense of responsibility and a dedication to making a positive impact on the world around me.”

Sasha Sembur

Sembur is a double major in political science and communication studies with a minor in American studies. She is graduating in the College of Humanities & Earth and Social Sciences.

While at the University, Sembur has participated as a Niner Guide, earning above and beyond and gold status within the position. She has also had experience within SGA as the Student Government’s Chief of Staff. Sembur was also one of this year’s Niner 9, the nine students selected to represent the University, and of which the Golden Niner is chosen from.

In her application, Sembur credits her Charlotte tenure as a significant experience that has changed her overall outlook for the better.

“My time at the University has been a pivotal moment in my life. My attitude towards academics and involvement drastically changed since I began my freshman year at Charlotte,” Sembur wrote. “I have so much appreciation for UNC Charlotte and its incredible departments, faculty and opportunities because it allowed me to begin having hope for my own future.”

Unique Kumtap

Kumtap is earning his master in Public Health with a concentration in Population Health Analytics through the College of Health and Human Services.

In his time at Charlotte, Kumtap has spoken at four panel discussions for the International Students and Scholars Office (ISSO). He has also volunteered at the Jamil Niner Student Pantry and is the current co-chair for the Student Advisory Board (SAB) in Student Assistance and Support Services (SASS).

Kumtap, who is from Jos, Plateau State, Nigeria, said in his application that he believes his journey, and what he’s been able to accomplish through that journey, is what makes him stand out at the University.

“Throughout my academic journey at UNC Charlotte, I have demonstrated consistent leadership, resilience, and determination in overcoming challenges and achieving success,” Kumtap said. “As the Bell Ringer, I have the opportunity to symbolize the unity and diversity of the graduating class, ringing in the next chapter of our lives with a sense of inclusivity and global awareness.”

MORE >>>