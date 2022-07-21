New Central Piedmont Program Placing New Software Engineers With Employers

Create Opportunity, a workforce development initiative serving the Carolinas, is partnering with Central Piedmont Community College to launch a workforce development program designed to identify, train, and place new software engineers with local employers.

The program will launch mid-September 2022, and students can take the screening now. As a program partner, Central Piedmont will guide participants through the six-month training program that prepares them for the two-year apprenticeship.

“Central Piedmont is excited to partner with Create Opportunity to provide another pathway to a family-sustaining career and greater economic mobility,” said Dr. Kandi Deitemeyer, Central Piedmont president. “This program will help meet the needs of local employers while giving individuals a great opportunity to build a stable career with good growth potential.”

“We’re excited to launch our program in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg market and support its residents through our workforce development initiatives,” said Ben Rex, founder, Create Opportunity. “Our mission aligns with the county’s economic development objectives by fueling the growth of existing employers and the recruitment of new employers to the region with a capable technology workforce.”

