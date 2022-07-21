UNC Charlotte Funds Diversity And Equity In City And Surrounding Communities

Nineteen campus proposals have been selected by UNC Charlotte’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion to receive 2022-23 Inclusive Excellence Grants for their potential to advance diversity, promote equity and foster inclusion throughout Charlotte and surrounding communities.

“Our campus is full of engaged scholars whose expertise can shape the landscape of what it means to lead in equity and engagement for the benefit of our communities,” said Brandon Wolfe, chief diversity and inclusion officer. “The projects selected for funding reflect our shared commitment to creating and supporting a culture of inclusive excellence. The review committee is to be commended for its leadership in evaluating, discussing and making selections from the pool of competitive proposals.”

