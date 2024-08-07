New Charlotte Research Resource: ORCID

Learn more about ORCID through our new guide, Using ORCID Research Identifiers. An ORCID (Open Researcher and Contributor Identifier) is an identifier that distinguishes you from other researchers. An ORCID ID allows you to build a digital profile of your research activities. This guide provides an overview of ORCIDs, including their utility and how to create an identifier and profile.

If you are interested in learning more about ORCID or having a one-on-one consult to set up your profile, contact Savannah Lake, Digital Scholarship Librarian, at savannah.lake@charlotte.edu.

