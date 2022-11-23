New Dean For College Of Computing And Informatics At UNC Charlotte

Bojan Cukic has been named dean for the College of Computing and Informatics, effective Dec. 1. Cukic has served UNC Charlotte for eight years, most recently as interim dean of the College of Computing and Informatics.

“As a dynamic, collaborative leader and a prolific researcher, Dr. Cukic is well-positioned to continue developing and advancing the College of Computing and Informatics, the largest computing college in the state,” said Provost Joan Lorden.

