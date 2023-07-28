Nicholas Roerich Exhibit At Charlotte’s Lower Rowe Gallery

Thanks to the generosity of the late Alice Tate, UNC Charlotte owns 37 paintings and drawings by Nicholas Roerich. Many of the paintings were produced while Roerich was in the field and are on very fragile paper, cardboard, wood, and any other material he could easily find. They are currently housed in Special Collections at Atkins Library.

For the first time in the UNC Charlotte Galleries, a selection of Roerich’s works from Special Collections will be on public view. These painted observations of the majestic Himalayan landscape are both straightforward and abstract, representing Roerich’s view of nature as a truly transcendental creation beyond our complete understanding. Several of the pieces have been restored and framed thanks to an anonymous gift.

Unearthly Revelations

August 14 – September 15

Gallery Reception: September 14, 5:00-7:30pm

