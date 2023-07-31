Charlotte Manager Receives Prestigious Staff Service Award

Natasha Stracener ’98, instructional media production manager for UNC Charlotte’s Center for Teaching and Learning, is the 2023 recipient of the Erskine B. Bowles Staff Service Award, given by the UNC Staff Assembly. She is the first UNC Charlotte employee to receive this prestigious recognition. Stracener was honored at the Staff Assembly meeting held at Winston Salem State University Tuesday, July 25.

Stracener was recognized for her work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Her role became crucial in continuing the University’s regular operations, moving University events into a total virtual environment. During a time of uncertainty, Stracener helped create a sense of normalcy, supporting major events including awards programs, research conferences and forums; keeping faculty, staff and students informed and connected. She continued this role as the campus moved back into a normal operating schedule by supporting the University’s hybrid events.

