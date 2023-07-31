Charlotte Professor’s House Wins Residential Modernist Prize

A house designed, built, and owned by Associate Professor of Architecture Marc Manack, with his firm SILO AR+D, has been awarded the 2023 George Matsumoto Prize from NC Modernist, a non-profit organization and educational archive established for the documentation, promotion, and preservation of residential modernist architecture in North Carolina. Founded in 2012, the George Matsumoto Prize is the state’s highest honor exclusively for modernist residential architecture.

Manack’s home, “Steel Louise,” was chosen as the first place winner from among 19 applicants by a distinguished six-member jury of nationally respected architects and architectural critics: Fred Bernstein; Angie Brooks, FAIA; Mina Chow, FAIA; Steven Ehrlich, FAIA; Myron Goldfinger, FAIA; and Pulitzer-winner Inga Saffron.

