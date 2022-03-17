Pfeiffer University And Stanly County Community College Tie The Knot

Stanly County Community College graduates with a qualifying GPA will receive a tuition discount to attend Pfeiffer University as juniors, thanks to an agreement that officials of the two schools signed on March 7. The agreement goes into effect immediately, with the first Stanly County students expected to enroll in Pfeiffer during the next fall semester. It formalizes Stanly County Community College’s already-strong relationship with the University’s Misenheimer, N.C. campus, which is also located in Stanly County.

