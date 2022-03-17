Olympian Laurie Hernandez Talks Body Image At UNC Charlotte

Laurie Hernandez, an Olympic gold medal gymnast, will speak about body image and competition for this year’s Forty-Niner Forum, scheduled for 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 15, in the Popp Martin Student Union, Room 340. Tickets must be reserved in advance. A fierce advocate for the importance of mental health, Hernandez has partnered with multiple campaigns and initiatives to raise awareness. She also travels the country encouraging youth and young adults to follow their dreams.

