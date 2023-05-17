Pfeiffer University MHA Opens Doors For Healthcare Leader

Over the last 17 years or so, Raymond Cooper III ’23 MHA of Greensboro, N.C. has established himself admirably as an executive leader at nursing facilities that provide both long-term and post-acute care.

Case in point is his service since 2018 as Director of the Penn Nursing Center, a skilled nursing facility of Cone Health in Reidsville, N.C. that offers its patients everything from IV medications to rehabilitative services. In addition to supervising 100 employees, he has successfully exceeded budgeted revenue by $500k and achieved a net operating margin of 2 percent that made the center profitable.

Despite these and many similar accomplishments, Cooper felt he’d hit something of a “glass ceiling.” Fortunately, he’s about to earn a Master of Health Administration (MHA) degree from Pfeiffer University. It’s a credential that “opens additional opportunities for me to explore from a career standpoint,” he said. “I can now propel my career forward. I gain additional responsibilities and earning power. I’ve removed any limitations on how far I can rise.”

MORE >>>