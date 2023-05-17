Seeking A Top-Tier Program, Queens University Charlotte Signs Coach Grant Leonard

Queens University of Charlotte Head Men’s Basketball Coach Grant Leonard has signed a four-year contract, director of athletics Cherie Swarthout announced. The contract will keep Leonard at the helm of the Royals men’s basketball program through the 2026-27 season. Win incentives are included to increase contract length moving forward.

“Grant’s leadership continues to empower us to make significant strides forward,” Swarthout stated. “He has been able to build on a strong foundation that he helped lay and launch us into the Division I era with immediate success. I look forward to us continuing to evolve our program during this transition and becoming a top-tier ASUN program.”

