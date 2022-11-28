Pfeiffer University Students Create Award-Winning Assistive Device

Four students in Pfeiffer University’s Master of Science in Occupational Therapy (MSOT) program have become award-winning creators of an assistive device that makes life easier for shoppers in wheelchairs and those who help them.

The device, called “Roll with Me,” connects a wheelchair to a shopping cart. It won first place in a student design competition sponsored by the North Carolina Occupational Therapy Association at its fall conference earlier this month in Raleigh, N.C. The competition encouraged new ideas for assistive technology and adaptive equipment.

