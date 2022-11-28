Pfeiffer University Building Dedicated To Big Time Alumni Contributors

The Administration Building on Pfeiffer’s Misenheimer campus was renamed Jerry and Evon Jordan Hall and dedicated during an outdoor ceremony on Nov. 4th. The ceremony, which was attended by the Jordans, their children, and University faculty, staff and students, honored the Jordan’s generosity to Pfeiffer.

Residents of Stanly County, Jerry and Evon Jordan care deeply about education and the local community. The Jerry and Evon Jordan School of Occupational Therapy Studies, in Albemarle, NC, honors their support in 2019 of Pfeiffer’s Center for Health Sciences.

