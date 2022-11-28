Gaston College Students Inducted Into National Technical Honor Society

Twenty-seven students were inducted into the Gaston College chapter of the National Technical Honor Society. The society honors, recognizes, and empowers students in Career and Technical Education, and the Fall 2022 cohort includes students in the following programs:

Accounting and Finance

Human Services

Information Technology

Medical Assisting

Medical Office Administration—Billing & Coding

Nursing

Paralegal Technology

“Induction into the National Technical Honor Society is one of the highest accomplishments that can be bestowed upon a Career and Technical Education student,” said Lisa Albright-Jurs, Dean of CTE.

MORE >>>