North Carolina’s Deputy Solicitor General, Sarah Boyce, will be featured at the 2022-2023 Abbott Honors Lecture Series on December 1 at Davidson College: Visual Arts Center VAC-117 Semans Lecture Hall. In that capacity, Sarah represents the State of North Carolina, its agencies, and its officials in the federal and state courts. Sarah was an English major at Davidson and graduated¬†with honors in 2007.

