Powerhouse Business Leaders Appointed To Charlotte Board Of Trustees

UNC Charlotte will welcome four new members to its Board of Trustees effective July 1, for four-year terms.

Henry Atkins and David Longo were appointed to the Board of Trustees by the UNC Board of Governors during its May 14 meeting. During the same meeting, trustees Dontá Wilson and Sasha Weintraub were reappointed to the board.

On June 26, Amy Klein Aznar was appointed to the board by North Carolina Senate President Phil Berger, and David Ravin ’94 was appointed by House of Representatives Speaker Destin Hall.

Henry Atkins is president and partner of Atkins Properties LLC, a Charlotte-based real estate development and brokerage firm. A dedicated civic leader, Atkins has served on numerous local boards including the Charlotte Chamber, the Urban League, the Dowd YMCA, Kinder Mourn and Myers Park United Methodist Church. He has held multiple leadership roles with UNC Charlotte, including service on the Board of Visitors, Foundation Board, Belk College Advisory Board and the Charlotte 49ers Athletic Foundation. Atkins holds degrees from the University of South Carolina, MIT and the University of Idaho.

Amy Klein Aznar is a managing partner at Childress Klein, where she leads strategic growth and investment initiatives. Her global finance experience includes positions with Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch, LaSalle Investment Management and JLL. She has earned accolades such as Bisnow’s “51 Most Influential Women in UK Real Estate” and PEI’s “Top 10 Women of Influence” in private debt. A former member of UNC Charlotte’s Foundation Board, Aznar holds an engineering degree from Princeton and an MBA in finance and real estate from the Wharton School.

David Longo is the founder, chairman and CEO of CBI Workplace Solutions, a company he launched in 1993 and built into a regional leader in workplace environments. Longo is deeply involved in regional economic development, currently serving as chairman of the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance and holding leadership roles with Falkbuilt, the Live Love Serve Foundation, the Novant Health Southern Piedmont Region Board and Charlotte Center City Partners. He is a graduate of Seton Hall University.

David Ravin ’94 is president and CEO of Northwood Ravin LLC, a leading development, construction and property management firm. A UNC Charlotte alumnus, he has generously supported the University through scholarships, athletics and academic programs. In 2022, the architecture program was renamed the David R. Ravin School of Architecture in his honor. He serves on the University’s Board of Trustees and the Belk College of Business Childress Klein Center for Real Estate Advisory Board. Ravin also holds advanced degrees from the University of Michigan and MIT.

