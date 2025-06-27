Queens University Athletics Recognizes Best Plays Of The Year

The Queens University of Charlotte Department of Athletics is proud to announce their annual summer awards series, celebrating the outstanding accomplishments of its student-athletes during the 2024-25 season.

Award winners will be revealed every Tuesday and Thursday throughout the summer across the department’s official social media platforms. Today, we recognize the winners of the Best Plays of the Year Award.



Best Plays of the Year Award:

Men’s Play – Nasir Mann, Men’s Basketball

Nasir Mann earned the honor with a thunderous one-handed slam over a defender during Queens’ commanding 95-60 road win at Stetson. Coming off the bench, the Gainesville, Florida native matched his career high with 15 points while adding five rebounds and three steals in a statement performance.

Women’s Play – Maddy Leone, Women’s Soccer

Maddy Leone’s winning play came in the 29th minute against Western Carolina, when she bent a beautiful free kick into the upper corner to give Queens an early lead. The Royals held on to win the home match 2-1 against the Catamounts.



Click HERE to see both winning plays.

