Matilda Jr The Musical At Central Piedmont Aug 1

Matilda Jr the Musical
Parr Center, Theater
1201 Elizabeth Avenue\Charlotte, NC
Rebellion is nigh in Matilda JR., a gleefully witty ode to the anarchy of childhood and the power of imagination! This story of a girl who dreams of a better life and the children she inspires will have audiences rooting for the “revolting children.” Packed with high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs, Matilda JR. will delight children and adults alike.
SHOW TIMES
- 1 Aug 2025
- 2:00 PM
- 1 Aug 2025
- 7:00 PM