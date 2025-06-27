Charlotte Coach Ryan Cabbage Brings On Successful LSU Assistant Coach

Charlotte Men’s Golf Head Coach Ryan Cabbage has announced the hiring of Cody Carroll, former LSU assistant coach and standout at North Florida, as an assistant coach.

“I am incredibly thankful and excited for the opportunity to join the men’s golf program here in Charlotte,” said Carroll. “Coach Cabbage has been doing great things in CLT for a while, and I can’t wait to get to work this season!”

Carroll joins Charlotte after one year on staff at LSU. The 2024-25 campaign was highly successful for the Tigers under Carroll’s assistance as the team earned the number one seed in the NCAA Amherst Regional after winning four events during the regular season. Algot Kleen and Arni Stevenson were both named All-Americans by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA). Kleen also earned SEC Newcomer of the Year after transferring to LSU from ETSU.

“I am excited to add Cody to the coaching staff,” said Cabbage. “He is young in his golf career but brings a wealth of knowledge of the game to Charlotte. He helped guide LSU to a great 2024-25 season and I am confident he will be a great addition to our program.”

At North Florida, Carroll finished his career with 48 tournament appearances, highlighted by a career-best second place finish at the 2019 Shoal Creek Invitational. He was a two-time Atlantic Sun Conference Champion (2019, 2022), and was also the 2019 Atlantic Sun Freshman of the Year.

Charlotte is coming off an historic 2024-25 season where they won the AAC Championship and earned a trip to the NCAA Regionals, while returning three players for next season who earned all-conference recognition in Seb Cave, Justin Matthews, and Daniel Boone, Jr . For all the latest news in Charlotte Golf, follow the Niners on social media at @charlotte_golf_.

