Tuesday, November 7, 2023
Latest:
Collegiate Standard
Central Piedmont Community CollegeLifestyle

Public Safety And Automotive Open House At Central Piedmont Nov 15

CStandard ,

Join Central Piedmont Community College Wednesday, November 15 at its Public Safety and Automotive Open House to explore its programs. You’ll have an opportunity to:

  • discover our public safety and automotive academic programs
  • meet inspiring faculty
  • immerse yourself in real-world experiences such as learning how to drive in a police car simulator or exploring how electric vehicles work
  • tour the classrooms and labs on Merancas Campus
  • learn more about scholarships and financial aid
  • Wednesday, November 15
  • 4 -7 p.m.
  • Location: Merancas Campus, Merancas IV

MORE >>>