Public Safety And Automotive Open House At Central Piedmont Nov 15
Join Central Piedmont Community College Wednesday, November 15 at its Public Safety and Automotive Open House to explore its programs. You’ll have an opportunity to:
- discover our public safety and automotive academic programs
- meet inspiring faculty
- immerse yourself in real-world experiences such as learning how to drive in a police car simulator or exploring how electric vehicles work
- tour the classrooms and labs on Merancas Campus
- learn more about scholarships and financial aid
- Wednesday, November 15
- 4 -7 p.m.
- Location: Merancas Campus, Merancas IV