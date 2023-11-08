Tuesday, November 7, 2023
Charlotte Faculty & Friends Concert November 14

The UNC Charlotte Department of Music presents a Faculty & Friends concert, which will feature faculty performers in a program of diverse works.

Tickets are $10 and $8. CoAA Faculty, Staff, and Students are eligible for free tickets to this performance.  Please log into your Niner account in the ticketing system to redeem.  

November 14, 2023 – 7:30 PM at Rowe Recital Hall

PROGRAM

Duo for flute and piano                                          Aaron Copland (1900-1990)

 Jennior Dior, flute, and Brenda Murray Fernandez, piano    
 

Poem for oboe and piano                                         Marina Dranishnikova (1929-1994)    

Elizabeth Sullivan, oboe, and Erin Palmer, piano                          

Safety Amongst                                            Liz Gre (b. 1991)

Jessica Lindsey, clarinet 

Song to the Moon from Rusalka                                                     Antonin Dvorak (1841-1904) 

Monica Griffin Hunter, soprano, and Erin Palmer, piano                                    

Sonatine                                         Maurice Ravel (1875-1937)     

Dylan Savage, piano                          

Tu che di gel sei cinta from Turandot                                               Giacomo Puccini (1858-1924)  

Io son l’umile ancella from Adriana Lecouvreur                                Francesco Cilea (1866-1950)                                         

Monica Griffin Hunter, soprano, and Erin Palmer, piano                          

The Food of Love for oboe and cello                                  John Corigliano  (b. 1938)    

Mira Frisch, cello, and Elizabeth Sullivan, oboe                                

Sull’aria from Le Nozze di Figaro                                 W. A. Mozart (1756-1791)    

Sequina DuBose and Monica Griffin Hunter, sopranos; Erin Palmer, piano             

