Charlotte Faculty & Friends Concert November 14

The UNC Charlotte Department of Music presents a Faculty & Friends concert, which will feature faculty performers in a program of diverse works.

Tickets are $10 and $8. CoAA Faculty, Staff, and Students are eligible for free tickets to this performance. Please log into your Niner account in the ticketing system to redeem.

November 14, 2023 – 7:30 PM at Rowe Recital Hall

PROGRAM

Duo for flute and piano Aaron Copland (1900-1990)

Jennior Dior, flute, and Brenda Murray Fernandez, piano



Poem for oboe and piano Marina Dranishnikova (1929-1994)

Elizabeth Sullivan, oboe, and Erin Palmer, piano



Safety Amongst Liz Gre (b. 1991)

Jessica Lindsey, clarinet

Song to the Moon from Rusalka Antonin Dvorak (1841-1904)

Monica Griffin Hunter, soprano, and Erin Palmer, piano

Sonatine Maurice Ravel (1875-1937)

Dylan Savage, piano

Tu che di gel sei cinta from Turandot Giacomo Puccini (1858-1924)

Io son l’umile ancella from Adriana Lecouvreur Francesco Cilea (1866-1950)

Monica Griffin Hunter, soprano, and Erin Palmer, piano

The Food of Love for oboe and cello John Corigliano (b. 1938)

Mira Frisch, cello, and Elizabeth Sullivan, oboe

Sull’aria from Le Nozze di Figaro W. A. Mozart (1756-1791)

Sequina DuBose and Monica Griffin Hunter, sopranos; Erin Palmer, piano

