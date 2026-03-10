Queens And Elon Universities Meet For A Strategic Session On Integration Process

Queens University extended a warm Royal welcome to Elon faculty and staff, hosting them at the Myers Park campus for a day of strategic collaboration in the heart of Charlotte. Queens Interim President Jesse Cureton opened the session with a call to action, encouraging individuals to “challenge yourselves to think differently” as they continued to navigate the integration process.

Reaffirming the university’s community impact, Cureton noted that Queens’ nearly 170-year history has positioned it as an important resource for the Queen City, supplying the skilled talent needed to fuel rapidly growing industries like healthcare, finance, and tech.

Following President Cureton’s remarks, Co-chair of the SOAR Strategic Planning Committee and McColl School of Business Dean Denise Rotondo, Ph.D., moderated a dynamic discussion with a panel of Charlotte’s top business leaders. The conversation featured strategic insights from Reggie Willis (Ally Financial), Vonda Huss (Brighthouse Financial), Margi Vagell (Lowe’s), and Kinneil Coltman (Advocate Health/Atrium), focusing on the evolving needs of the regional workforce and how the Elon | Queens merger can continue to cultivate a stronger talent pipeline for the region.

The panel showcased the strategic corporate relationships Queens has cultivated with the city, specifically highlighting the Charlotte Talent Initiative (CTI). Through unique partnerships with Ally Financial and Lowe’s, this cohort-based program drives economic mobility by providing diverse students from the community with full educational funding and comprehensive professional development — including specialized coursework, internships, and executive mentorship.

During the session, panelists drew on their career experiences to share “lessons learned” from navigating complex corporate mergers and structural shifts. Highlighting a local success story, Huss detailed her firsthand experience collaborating with the McColl School’s Center for Leadership and Executive Education (CLEE). As a dedicated hub for professional growth, CLEE expands Queens’ footprint in the graduate and executive sectors by providing high-impact, practitioner-led leadership development designed for today’s evolving business environment.

Sourcing local talent is a plus for Vagell, executive vice president of supply chain and integrated resource planning at Lowe’s. She emphasized the importance of being able to “lean into our own community when it came to education” and stressed a desire to “keep the talent local, and at the same time partner with academic excellence.”

The panel discussion ended by highlighting the “Queens connection” that permeates Charlotte’s executive ranks. Willis shared a unique personal tie, noting that both he and his father are alumni of the McColl Executive MBA Program. Underscoring the university’s workforce presence, he shared that more than 50 of his colleagues at Ally Financial are Queens graduates or have completed various certifications through the university.

After the panel, members of the SOAR Strategic Planning Committee and the Integration Team broke into planning workshops, followed by lunch in McInnes Parlors in Queens Hall. After lunch, work sessions continued with a report-out of the day’s accomplishments.

As the merger progresses toward regulatory approval, including submission for accreditation from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC), several core themes have emerged to guide the path forward. These include a commitment to collaborative decision-making and a continued dedication to creating strong academic offerings designed to respond to the evolving needs of the region’s professional community.

The strategic and integration teams are continuing to meet weekly, with more in-person visits planned for the spring.

