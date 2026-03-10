Students Experience Hands-On Technology At Central Piedmont Tech Week

These sessions offer opportunities to connect with industry experts, build new skills and experience real-world applications in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity. Two events are open to students interested in expanding their technical knowledge and gaining career insight.

Microsoft ALTogether AI Engineering Summit

Wednesday, Mar. 19 | 12–4 p.m.

Central Campus, Parr Center

Microsoft Charlotte will host the ALTogether AI Engineering Summit, a one-day event highlighting how artificial intelligence drives modern engineering and future careers.

What to expect

See real-world AI applications

Hear career insights from Microsoft engineers

Join hands-on learning sessions

Access a student-only track with interactive workshops and direct conversations with engineers

Register now

Cybersecurity capture the flag with Dr. Doc St. Clair

Thursday, Mar. 20 | 1 p.m.

Central Campus, Levine Technology Building, LT-5130

The Technology Division will host an interactive cybersecurity workshop where students learn how to identify vulnerabilities across several areas.

What you’ll explore

Log analysis

Web exploitation

Hidden data in images

Compressed files

Cryptography

Additional cybersecurity challenges

This event is open to all students.

