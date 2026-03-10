Students Experience Hands-On Technology At Central Piedmont Tech Week
These sessions offer opportunities to connect with industry experts, build new skills and experience real-world applications in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity. Two events are open to students interested in expanding their technical knowledge and gaining career insight.
Microsoft ALTogether AI Engineering Summit
Wednesday, Mar. 19 | 12–4 p.m.
Central Campus, Parr Center
Microsoft Charlotte will host the ALTogether AI Engineering Summit, a one-day event highlighting how artificial intelligence drives modern engineering and future careers.
What to expect
- See real-world AI applications
- Hear career insights from Microsoft engineers
- Join hands-on learning sessions
- Access a student-only track with interactive workshops and direct conversations with engineers
____________________________________________________________________
Cybersecurity capture the flag with Dr. Doc St. Clair
Thursday, Mar. 20 | 1 p.m.
Central Campus, Levine Technology Building, LT-5130
The Technology Division will host an interactive cybersecurity workshop where students learn how to identify vulnerabilities across several areas.
What you’ll explore
- Log analysis
- Web exploitation
- Hidden data in images
- Compressed files
- Cryptography
- Additional cybersecurity challenges
This event is open to all students.