How You Can Help The Charlotte Disc Golf Club To Another D1 National Tournament Appearance

Charlotte disc golf club punched its ticket to another Division I National Tournament appearance and is crowdfunding to ensure the program continues to stay at the top of its game.

Owen Rice, a senior accounting major and president of the club, will lead his team of four to his third national championship appearance in four years at UNC Charlotte. Rice, a professional disc golfer sponsored by disc manufacturer Prodigy, is determined to end his final collegiate season on a high note.

The club’s crowdfunding goals are to cover costs to send more teams to national competitions and to keep expenses low for new members trying the sport — a combination that ensures Niners can experience everything disc golf has to offer.

“We’ve had a growing interest in the club throughout the season, and I’m trying to do right by them and get as many people playing as possible,” Rice said.

A Region Built for Champions

Charlotte is a hotbed for disc golf. The area has 25 disc golf courses — second in the world only to Austin, Texas according to UDisc. The College Disc Golf National Championship has been played at nearby Winthrop University in Rock Hill, South Carolina for four straight years — a course Rice compares to Augusta National in reputation.

Rice grew up in Holly Springs, North Carolina, and fell in love with the sport through sibling rivalry.

“My cousin showed me it on YouTube and took me to a course, and I was getting my butt whooped by my sisters,” Rice said. “I was so mad, and I thought, all right, I’m gonna get good at this.”

Rice chose to attend UNC Charlotte due to the reputation of the region and the club itself, which before he enrolled was ranked No. 1 in the nation.

As a sophomore, Rice was part of the 2024 national championship-winning Charlotte team and one of the most dramatic endings in college disc golf history. The top-ranked Niners were trailing on the back nine when an improbable, 50-plus-foot-putt from Glenn Fister ’25 forced a playoff showdown with reigning champion Cincinnati.

In the playoff, on Rock Hill’s infamous “Beach” hole, Rice ripped a beautiful drive that curved around a canopy of trees and landed just outside of the basket — setting up a chip-shot putt from Jack Lang ’25 to seal the win.

“Going into 18 was probably the best moment of my life,” Rice said. “I knew I had to get something done and it couldn’t have gone any better.”

At the 2025 National Championship, Rice and Charlotte’s Division I team finished second, besting UNC Chapel Hill, but falling four strokes short of Cincinnati. Meanwhile, in the Division II tournament, Charlotte’s second team claimed victory, finishing 29 under par.

Charlotte will once again have a team competing in Division I and Division II at the College Disc Golf National Championship, April 8-11, at Winthrop University.

Leaving a Legacy

From the moment Rice joined Charlotte disc golf, it felt like a family. He remains close with club alumni and has formed strong friendships with new members. As outgoing president, he wants that community spirit to continue.

“The club has always had a welcoming environment and I just want to share that with everyone I can,” Rice said.

To support disc golf, visit crowdfund.charlotte.edu.

