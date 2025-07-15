Queens University Ace Landry Jurecka Selected By The San Diego Padres

With the 550th pick in the 18th round of the 2025 Major League Baseball draft, the San Diego Padres selected Queens University of Charlotte standout Landry Jurecka. The Greenwood, Arkansas native becomes the third Royal to hear his name called during the MLB Draft, joining Dillon Lewis (New York Yankees) and Tanner Jacobson (St. Louis Cardinals).

“We are so proud of Landry,” said Queens head coach Jake Hendrick. “True development to achieve a goal like this, and doing this in back-to-back years, is a big deal. The standard is rising, and guys like Dillon [Lewis] and Landry are paving the way for the future of the program.”



Jurecka, a Second Team All-ASUN selection, put together a historic junior campaign on the mound for the Royals. The right-hander broke the single-season school record with 88 strikeouts while also tossing a single-season school record 84.0 innings. Jurecka turned in a team-high 3.21 ERA and improved further in league play, posting a 1.95 ERA across 64.2 innings of work.



This past season, Jurecka held the fourth-lowest ERA in the conference and ranked second in strikeouts behind the ASUN Pitcher of the Year, Jonathan Gonzalez. Jurecka twirled a pair of complete games against Stetson and Jacksonville to become the fifth player in school history to go the distance in two games in the same season. Against the Dolphins, Jurecka fanned 14 Dolphins, which tied the single-game school record back in 2018.

“This program is a development-first program, but you don’t get development without hard work, and Landry is the epitome of what ‘hard worker’ looks like.”



The 2025 MLB Draft concluded on Monday night in Cumberland, Georgia. The ASUN Conference saw eight players hear their name called, including standouts from Stetson (3), Queens (1), Florida Gulf Coast (1), Central Arkansas (1), Austin Peay (1), and Jacksonville (1).



Be sure to follow the baseball program on Twitter and Instagram to stay up to date with Queens Baseball throughout the offseason. Fans are also encouraged to follow Queens Athletics on social media @QueensAthletics, to stay up to date with all of the Royals’ Athletics.

MORE >>>